Carabao Cup Wrap: Wissa & Mahrez at the double, Iwobi’s Everton crash out

It was a productive night for the Congolese and Algerian stars as they scored twice, while the Nigerian’s Toffees kissed the competition goodbye

Yoane Wissa was on target twice as Premier League side Brentford demolished Oldham Athletic 7-0 in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup encounter.

The DR Congo international scored in each half as the Bees swept aside the Latics inside Brentford Community Stadium.

Lifted by their 2-0 triumph at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English topflight on Saturday, Thomas Frank’s men got off to a flying start and took the lead after three minutes.

A goal-bound Wissa was tripped inside the area by Carl Piergiani - prompting referee Simon Hooper to award a penalty. Marcus Forss took the ensuing kick and sent it past goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler.

Forss doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 16th minute before Wissa made it three goals for Brentford in the 38th minute after he was set up by Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen.

In the goal-laden first half, Oldham’s Raphael Diarra turned the ball past Leutwiler and into his own net in the 43rd minute, while Forss completed his first half treble one minute later.

Despite the superior margin, Frank’s men continued to attack in the last 45 minutes to add two more goals through man-of-the-match Forss and Wissa – with three minutes left on the clock.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City survived Wycombe Wanderers' scare to demolish the League One outfit 6-1.

In the seven-goal thriller, it was the Chairboys who took the initiative in the 22nd minute as Brandon Hanlan tapped into an empty net after Ryan Tafazolli picked up a wayward shot on the corner of the six-yard box and sent a low pass that cut out Zack Steffen.

That lead lasted for just seven minutes as Kevin De Bruyne put Phil Foden’s sumptuous assist beyond goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez got his first goal of the evening in the 43rd minute as he swept home from 10 yards a fine past from debutant Jason McCarthy.

Foden and Ferran Torres ensured that the Citizens led 4-1 in the 71st minute before Mahrez found the net the second time in the 83rd minute before a lovely dinked effort from Cole Palmer sent Gareth Ainsworth’s men home empty-handed.

Elsewhere, Ghana’s Salisu Mohammed and former France youth international of Senegalese descent Ibrahima Diallo were among the goal scorers as Sunderland beat Sheffield United on penalties after scores stood at 2-2.

Sadly, it was a sour experience for Alex Iwobi’s Everton whose team got dumped out of the competition by Queens Park Rangers.

The Nigerian was on parade from start to finish but could not prevent the Toffees from crashing out on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.