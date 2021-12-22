Carabao Cup semi-final draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw? GOAL brings you all the details, including how you can watch it and which teams are involved.

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup has thrown up plenty of exciting ties and surprising results already, but the action is set to ramp up another notch as we edge towards the latter stages of the tournament.

Manchester City's elimination in the quarter-finals means they will not retain the trophy for the fifth time in a row, so who is still in the running for the prize? GOAL is on hand with everything you need to know about the last-four draw.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Sky Sports will be covering the Carabao Cup semi-final draw on Wednesday, December 22.

The draw will take place after the quarter-final meeting between Tottenham and West Ham, with David Prutton presenting proceedings.

Jamie Redknapp and either Michael Dawson or Danny Gabbidon will be tasked with pulling the names out of the hat, with the draw slated to begin at approximately 9:40pm (BST), unless extra-time or a penalty shoot-out is needed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch or live stream the Carabao Cup semi-final draw

The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Supporters will also be able to watch free of charge on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the official Carabao Cup Twitter account will be sharing live updates from the draw and you can also follow all the proceedings via the GOAL Twitter account.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Club League Arsenal Premier League Brentford/Chelsea Premier League Liverpool/Leicester City Premier League Tottenham/West Ham Premier League

Arsenal became the first team to book a place in the last eight as they defeated the tournament's last football league representative in Sunderland.

Mikel Arteta's side romped to a 5-1 home win over the Black Cats on Tuesday thanks to an Eddie Nketiah hat-trick and goals from Nicolas Pepe and Charlie Patino.

All remaining last-eight ties are due to be played on Wednesday night, with two London derbies on the cards in the form of Brentford against Chelsea and Tottenham against Man City's conquerors West Ham.

Liverpool and Leicester City will contest the remaining tie of the round at Anfield, with the former having seen off Preston in the last 16 and the latter beating Brighton on penalties at the same stage.

