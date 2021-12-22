Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea matched with Tottenham and Arsenal to face Liverpool

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup semi-final draw has seen Chelsea book a match-up with Tottenham and Arsenal given a fixture against Liverpool.

The games were determined immediately following the conclusion of the quarter-final, where Chelsea defeated Brentford, Tottenham defeated West Ham, Arsenal defeated Sunderland and Liverpool defeated Leicester City.

Both semi-finals will be played over two legs, with the first leg the week of January 3 and the second leg the following week.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw results

Chelsea will face a Spurs team they blew away 3-0 in September, while Arsenal must try to reverse the humiliation of a 4-0 throttling at Anfield last month.

How did each team get to the semi-final?

Chelsea eased past Brentford 2-0 through an own goal and a late Jorginho penalty to book their spot in the last four.

Tottenham topped West Ham 2-1 as goals by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura were enough to overcome a strike from Jarrod Bowen.

Arsenal saw off Sunderland by a 5-1 score with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium.

And Liverpool stormed back from a 3-1 deficit against Leicester City to win in a shoot-out.

What was said?

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said: "It was clear it was going to be a tough draw, four strong teams.

"I think the Tottenham draw is nice for our fans, a London derby, very difficult but we are looking forward to it."

