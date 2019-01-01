'Can't wait to see Ziyech at 2019 Afcon for Morocco' - Twitter in awe of Ajax star after display in Tottenham loss

The Morocco international was one of the standout players for the Dutch outfit despite their loss to Mauricio Pochettino's men

Many football fans across social media are looking forward to seeing playmaker Hakim Ziyech feature for at the 2019 after his impressive displays in the Uefa on Wednesday.

Ziyech doubled the Sons of Gods' lead after Matthijs de Ligt's opener at the Johan Cruyff Arena but his contribution was not enough as Luca Moura's hat-trick halted their journey in the European competition.

After a 3-3 aggregate score, advanced to the final round on away goals to set up a date against at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1.

Despite Ajax's exit, Ziyech had an incredible campaign in the Champions League this term and he is second behind only 's Lionel Messi in the goals and assists table

5 - Only Lionel Messi (8) has been directly involved in more goals in the Champions League knockout stages than Hakim Ziyech this season (5 - three goals and two assists). Mercurial. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/cRkq94hrai — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

After seeing his qualities on display on Wednesday, fans are anticipating his participation in Africa's foremost football competition, where Morocco have been drawn against , Namibia and Cote d'Ivoire in Group D.

Hakim Ziyech 🔥🔥🔥



His 21st goal of the season is a beauty 😍



Can't wait to see him later this summer feature for Morocco at the AFCON 👊 pic.twitter.com/5gNhcZvH9b — Philip Alimo (@alimo_philip) May 8, 2019

Results aside, what a player Hakim Ziyech is. Absolutely quality footballer who still has many top years ahead of him.



We've been saying it for a long time now, but find it baffling that no big clubs have ever come calling for him. This season's performances will change that. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) May 8, 2019

Ziyech when he got that cutback from Tadic. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/HFiq6rQ7EX — ITAYEN (@DemGoTyre) May 8, 2019

Ziyech is a genius, we need to be on this guy this summer — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) May 8, 2019

Scouted Hakim Ziyech intensively in 2013 for my club in . In the end, I hesitated and had doubts. I might have made a mistake... — Mads Davidsen (@MadsRDavidsen) May 8, 2019

Ziyech is miles ahead of Coutinho — fabiano™ (@XaviTempo_) May 8, 2019

🔥 21 goals

🎯 19 assists

😳 £25m release clause.



Hakim Ziyech 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZjR2NVOQKN — Sportive23 (@Sportive_23) May 8, 2019

This Ziyech 🔥 is from 🇲🇦 Morocco, South Africa’s 🇿🇦 opponents at Afcon.



Maela, Langerman or Hlanti? — Sandile Ndumo (@Doc_Ndumo) May 8, 2019

Ziyech may lead Morocco to glory in the summer come AFCON — Mr NBT (@JoeNBT) May 8, 2019

Ayax forward Ziyech from Morocco is AWESOME....2019 AFCON will be great#AyaxTottenham #AyaxTot — The ARTIST GH show💎 (@dontwixGH) May 8, 2019