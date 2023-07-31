Canada Women vs Australia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Canada and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada and Australia will face off in their final Group B match at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday. Both teams are battling it out for a place in the knockout stage along with current group leaders, Nigeria.

Co-hosts Australia started their campaign with a win over Ireland but then succumbed to a defeat against a strong Nigeria. The team though has a talented attack, good enough to return to winning ways against Canada. The return from injury of Sam Kerr, who is the current FWA Women's Footballer of the Year, should boost their hopes of a win.

Canada held Nigeria in their tournament opener and then beat Ireland 2-1 to come back into the fray. They will be hoping to pull off a big result against the co-hosts on Monday. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada vs Australia kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The game between Canada and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Canada vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

The Canada vs Australia fixture will be shown live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Having made a successful return from injury and played the whole game against Ireland, Chelsea's Jessie Fleming is set to keep her place in the midfield.

Although Christine Sinclair was not part of the starting lineup on Thursday, the all-time leading goal scorer in international football could be brought back for the team's final group-stage match.

Canada predicted XI: Sheridan; Riviere, Buchanan, Gilles, Lawrence; Fleming, Quinn, Gross; Huitema, Leon, Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: Chapman, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Riviere, Lawrence, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming, Awujo, Smith Forwards: Rose, Huitema, Viens, Sinclair, Prince, Leon, Lacasse

Australia team news

Chelsea star Sam Kerr has stated that she is ready to play after being absent in the first two matches due to injury.

Aivi Luik and Mary Fowler were unavailable for the Nigeria match due to concussion, but they will be valuable options for Gustavsson as substitutes.

Australia predicted XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Gorry, Cooney-Cross; Raso, Foord, Vine; Kerr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders: Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2022 Australia 1-2 Canada Friendly September 2022 Australia 0-1 Canada Friendly August 2016 Canada 2-0 Australia Olympics September 2007 Australia 2-2 Canada World Cup

