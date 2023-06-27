Canada vs Guadeloupe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Canada and Guadeloupe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada will take on Guadeloupe in their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage opener at the BMO Field on Wednesday.

The North American team bounced back following a disappointing World Cup campaign with three back-to-back wins in the Concacaf Nations League. They set up a final with USMNT but lost the game 2-0. Having exited in the semi-final stage in the previous edition of the Gold Cup, the Canadians will be hoping to go one step further in this edition.

Their opponents Guadeloupe have won and lost two games each in 2023. This is going to be their fifth appearance at the tournament finals and they will also be hoping to cause a few shocks and match their best performance of reaching the semis back in 2007.

This is sure to be an exciting game, and it will be interesting to see if Guadeloupe can cause an upset. Canada will be the favourites, but they will need to be at their best to avoid a banana skin. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada vs Guadeloupe kick-off time

Date: June 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 am BST Venue: BMO Field

The Concacaf Gold Cup group game between Canada and Guadeloupe will be played at the BMO Field on Wednesday, June 28. Kick-off is at 12am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Canada vs Guadeloupe online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 2 for fans in the United Kingdom (UK). Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the full-time whistle and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Canada's top players, including Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, will not be participating in the tournament. This opens up opportunities for Jacen Russell-Rowe, Ali Ahmed, Victor Loturi, Zac McGraw, Moise Bombito, Dominick Zator, and Tom McGill to earn their first senior caps.

Canada have also announced a couple of last-minute roster changes. Stephen Eustaquio and Sam Adekugbe have been replaced by Liam Fraser and Jayden Nelson.

Canada predicted XI: Borjan; Bombito, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Millar, Osorio, Ahmed; Hoilett, Cavallini, Shaffelburg.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair, Milan Borjan, Tom McGill Defenders: Zachary Brault-Guillard, Fraser, Nelson, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitória, Dominick Zator, Moïse Bombito, Zac McGraw, Richie Laryea, Scott Kennedy Midfielders: David Wotherspoon, Victor Loturi, Ali Ahmed, Jonathan Osorio Forwards: Lucas Cavallini, Junior Hoilett, Liam Millar, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Charles-Andreas Brym

Guadeloupe team news

Guadeloupe's selection for this competition includes Meddy Lina as their most seasoned player, having made 21 appearances for the national team, one more than Anthony Baron.

Bordeaux's Davy Rouyard managed to secure two consecutive clean sheets in the playoff matches. Furthermore, with the assistance of an own-goal by Liam Gordon and a strike from Andreaw Gravillon, the team triumphed over Guyana and progressed into the group stage.

Guadeloupe predicted XI: Rouyard; Alphonse, Avinel, Gravillon, Lina; Annette, Solvet, Plumain, Rotsen, Archimede; Tell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willy Leguier, Brice Cognard, Davy Rouyard Defenders: Mickael Alphonse, Andreaw Gravillon, Ronan Hauterville, Nathanael Saintini, Cédric Avinel, Anthony Baron, Méddy Lina Midfielders: Quentin Annette, Johan Rotsen, Ange-Freddy Plumain, Jordan Leborgne, Steve Solvet Forwards: Thierry Ambrose, Matthias Phaëton, Jordan Tell, Steven Davidas, Vikash Tillé, Geoffray Durbant, Luther Archimède, Dimitri Ramothe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2011 Canada 1-0 Guadeloupe Gold Cup July 2007 Canada 1-2 Guadeloupe Gold Cup

