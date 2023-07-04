Canada vs Cuba: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Canada and Cuba, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After only managing two draws in the first two Gold Cup rounds, Canada are now under big pressure to pick up all three points against Cuba this Tuesday at Shell Energy Stadium in their final group stage fixture.

Canada are struggling to build momentum on the international stage after a World Cup appearance in 2022. Following an absolute thrashing versus the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final, they kicked off their Gold Cup campaign with sub-par draws against Guadeloupe and Guatemala, meaning they are still searching for their first win of the competition.

Of course, this is a second-string Canadian side without eight of their European-based stars, and the lack of quality depth was obvious for all to see so far in the two games, but Les Rouges were still heavy favourites to top Group D before a ball was kicked, and are now on the brink of being dumped out early.

Fortunately for the Canucks, their must-win game is against a Cuban side who are clearly struggling, and already out of contention to make it past the group stage in the competition, having lost two out of two so far.

But then again, the Maple Leafs were overwhelming favourites to win the previous two games against sides far below them in FIFA rankings in Guatemala and Guadeloupe, and those games didn't go as per plan at all.

Canada vs Cuba kick-off time

Date: July 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm BST Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The Group D game between Canada and Cuba will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday 4 July 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 11:30 p.m. British Summer Time (BST).

How to watch Canada vs Cuba online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Viaplay Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Canada came to this Gold Cup without their star players, so there's no Alistair Johnston, Sam Adekugbe, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David or Alphonso Davies in the squad. Instead, young talents like Jacob Shaffelburg and Jacen Russell-Rowe have been given a chance to showcase their skillset.

In a significant blow to Canada, their captain and goalkeeper, Milan Borjan, who collected his 77th cap along with a team-record 35th clean sheet last time out, will miss the rest of the Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury.

In Borjan's absence, back-up goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will line up in between the sticks for the Canucks, with Junior Hoilett and Lucas Cavallini leading the attack once again.

Cavallini actually bagged a hat-trick in a 7-0 Canada win when these two nations last met at the Gold Cup, and will be hoping for similar goal-scoring exploits here to help propel his country to the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

Canada possible XI: St. Clair; Bombito, McGraw, Miller; Laryea, Ahmed, Loturi, Nelson; Osorio; Cavallini, Brym

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, McGrill Defenders: Bombito, McGraw, Miller, Brault-Gillard, Miller, Vitoria, Laryea, Kennedy, Zator Midfielders: Osorio, Fraser, Ahmed, Loturi, Wotherspoon Forwards: Cavallini, Hoilett, Brym, L. Millar, Russell-Rowe, Nelson

Cuba team news

Although Pablo Elier Sanchez’s side will be heading for home after this game, they will be relishing simply the role of gatecrashers here.

However, he will have to make do with a depleted squad as four Cuban players, namely Roberney Caballero, Carlos Denilson Morales, Neisser Sanda and Jassael Herrera went AWOL and missed the second group game. No information has yet been relayed about their availability for this match.

Their most high-profile player Norwich's Onel Hernandez isn’t available due to injury. Aldair Ruiz, who was the starting striker in Cuba's Gold Cup opener, came as a substitute against Guadeloupe last time out, only to be sent off shortly, so he's suspended for this game.

Captain Arichel Hernandez broke his long-running goal-scoring drought with his eighth goal with the national team in the 4-1 defeat against Guadeloupe last time out.

Cuba XI: Arozarena; Morejon, Mendez, Piedra, Corrales; Perez, Torrez; Paradela, Hernandez, Pozo-Venta; Reyes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arozorena, Sanchez, Johnston Defenders: Morejon, Mendez, Piedra, Corrales, Cavafe, Piedra, Garcia, Ibanez Midfielders: A. Hernandez, Torrez, E. Hernandez, Milanes Forwards: Reyes, Paradela, Matos, Pozo-Venta, Quiala

Head-to-Head Record

Canada have historically been the dominant force in this fixture, having won each of the last head-to-head encounters between the two sides with an overwhelming margin of 18-0.

Date Match Competition 11/9/19 Cuba 0-1 Canada CONCACAF Nations League 8/9/19 Canada 6-0 Cuba CONCACAF Nations League 24/6/19 Canada 7-0 Cuba CONCACAF Gold Cup 13/10/12 Canada 3-0 Cuba World Cup Qualifiers 8/6/12 Cuba 0-1 Canada World Cup Qualifiers

