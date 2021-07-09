Canada rule Bayern Munich star Davies out of Gold Cup with ankle injury

The left-back sustained the problem in training this past week

Alphonso Davies has been ruled out of Canada's Gold Cup squad because of an ankle injury, Canada Soccer has announced.

The Bayern Munich left-back went down in training earlier this week and is now on his way back to his club to begin his recovery.

Davies had scored four goals and a team-best five assists in six appearances for Canada in 2021, including World Cup qualifiers.

Ankle injury history

Davies missed significant time for Bayern Munich in 2020-21 with an ankle ligament injury and has also experienced knee problems before, meaning lower-body pain is not new for the player.

The extent of this ankle problem has not yet been revealed.

Article continues below

Canada Gold Cup fixtures

The CONCACAF tournament begins on Saturday and runs through August 1.

Canada begin group stage action against Martinique on Sunday before facing Haiti on June 15 and the United States on June 18.

Further reading