Canada qualify for first World Cup in 36 years after beating Jamaica to book Qatar 2022 place

Canada have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will appear at the finals for the first time in 36 years.

John Herdman's team beat Jamaica 4-0 in their penultimate qualifying match on Sunday.

Canada are top of the CONCACAF qualifying group and have now secured their place at a World Cup finals tournament for the first time since 1986.

What has happened?

Canada were the big favourites heading into the clash with Jamaica.

While the hosts were at least guaranteed a place in the intercontinental play-offs, the visitors were already eliminated as they sat second bottom of the eight-team group with just eight points.

Cyle Larin gave the Maple Leafs the advantage in the tie when he struck just 13 minutes in as Canada took possession in their own half and charged forward.

The ball was worked to Stephen Eustaquio outside the Jamaica box and he fed it through to Larin for a fine finish.

Larin is now the group's top scorer with six goals, putting him ahead of team-mate Jonathan David.

Tajon Buchanan then doubled the home team's lead just before half-time when a cross landed perfectly for him at the back post and he was able to knock it into the net.

Junior Hoilett then ensured the celebrations were properly up and running by scoring a third goal late in the second half.

How have Canada performed in qualifying?

Canada have been strong throughout the third round of CONCACAF qualifying.

United States and Mexico have been their strongest challengers, but Herdman's side have taken four points from each of them.

Canada were unbeaten in the group until they suffered a shock defeat at Costa Rica on Thursday.

When did Canada last qualify for the World Cup?

Canada have been absent from the finals since 1986.

However, the tournament in Mexico was one to forget for the North American nation.

They were the worst-performing side at the competition, finishing bottom of their group with zero points.

France, Hungary and Soviet Union all bested them across the three matches and they conceded five goals overall.

