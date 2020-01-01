Can Aubameyang still achieve genuine success at Arteta’s Arsenal?

Rumours of a move away from the Gunners persist, but should the talismanic frontman let things play out under the Spaniard for another season?

Even though football across Europe’s major leagues currently at a standstill owing to the coronavirus pandemic, transfer rumours and speculation continues unabated.

One of those persistant rumours concerns captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose contract at the club expires in the summer of 2021. When a decision is eventually reached over the current campaign – playing out what’s left of the season or voiding the 2019/20 campaign – the Gunners will have to make a choice over their top scorer.

Will they opt to sell the 30-year-old Gabon star who’s got about 14 months left on his contract, or risk losing him for free next year if he refuses an extension?

In truth, it’s been a swift turnaround for the ex- frontman since he reaffirmed his commitment to the North London club in January, which made sense at the time.

Mikel Arteta had just taken charge of the club and it would have been unseemly to have had the future of his captain dominate every press conference and engulf the club when they needed to present a united front.

What Aubameyang’s statement did was put those doubts to rest and give the former assistant manager room to breathe and lay foundations for his Arsenal side going forward.

While there have been signs of progress as well as the apparent implementation of an identity under the 38-year-old boss, there have also been familiar failings, with their elimination by Olympiacos a perfect example.

Another thing to note has been the peculiarity of the Gunners’ results since the Spaniard took charge: early doors, they dropped points in games they performed well (draw with Bournemouth, defeat by ), while they’ve picked up maximum points in matches where they played averagely (wins over and just before the Premier League's suspension).

This, for one, has made in somewhat harder to appraise Arteta’s job and truly believe the wet-behind-the-ears coach will suddenly fix all the issues plaguing this Arsenal side either when football resumes or by next season.

Even though there have been flashes of how well this side can be when they finally get to grips with the head coach’s needs, and the optimism of potential future new signings, will that be enough to convince their 17-goal frontman to stay?

Assuming he forgets winning the any time soon, success for the Gabon striker might represent qualifying for the UCL itself, competing for the Premier League title, or actually winning silverware - be it the Europa League or a domestic cup.

Is this something the Gunners’ boss can guarantee if Auba opts to stay at the club for the final year of his contract, at least, sign an extension?

At 30, the only honours to Auba’s name are the Coupe de la Ligue with (2013), and the DFB Super Cup (2013 and 2014) and DFB Pokal in 2017 with Borussia Dortmund. For someone considered a world class player, it will be a real shame if the Arsenal frontman never wins any of the major titles on offer.

In this context, and considering Arsenal's recent returns, it's easy to see why transfer rumours persist.

Arteta’s charges are still at an embryonic stage of their development, and while they have shown flashes of what they can produce when on top form, the ageing striker can’t risk the last few years of his career on potential alone.

They were eight points behind Chelsea in fourth before the top flight’s suspension, and a staggering 42 adrift of runaway leaders . Therefore, it’s probable the goal magnet may not taste Europe’s premier club competition until he’s at least 32, and the chances of a title tilt next season are slim, unless something drastic happens at London Colney.

In January, moving to one of the higher-echelon European clubs may have been unreasonable, but the situation at some of the top sides, bar , has changed since: Karim Benzema has tailed off after his strong start to the campaign at , while Luka Jovic has failed to settle in the Spanish capital.

may have Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi in attack but they’re looking to add to their frontlinen with a move for Lautaro Martinez and Aubameyang being mooted. If Barca opt for the former, then Internazionale will require a replacement, and Antonio Conte will fancy having someone with the Arsenal captain’s experience and consistency as he attempts to end ’ hegemony.

Also, are seemingly having doubts about making Mauro Icardi’s loan move permanent while Edinson Cavani has been tipped for the departure lounge after seven years at the club.

Indeed, top sides could be lining up to sign the prolific number nine if he opts against staying at the North London club. Admittedly, he’s formed an admirable bond with the city and Gooners, but the attraction of winning major trophies may see him depart the three-time Premier League winners.

Arteta’s side may be showing promise, yet that may not suffice in convincing their talismanic skipper into staying for one more season or extending his current deal.

Dismissing rumours of a January transfer was the smart and mature move by Auba, but unless the Gunners’ top scorer puts pen to paper on a new deal at Arsenal imminently, expect murmurs of an exit to persist into the off-season.