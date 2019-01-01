Cameroon's Johnson dreamed of Women's World Cup since the age of eight

The Sky Blue defender made the Indomitable Lionesses' squad and she is excited about her opportunity to impress in France

Estelle Johnson has expressed joy over her inclusion in 's final Women's World Cup squad.

The Sky Blue defender, who recently switched her allegiance from the USA, joined the Indomitable Lionesses on May 4 after being named in the team's 26-player provisional list.

Having now made Alain Djeumfa's final 23-player squad for the global showpiece, the 30-year-old says she is grateful for the opportunity to represent the central Africans.

“I’m extremely excited to have been named in the Women's World Cup roster for Cameroon,” Johnson told her club's official website.

"This is something I’ve wanted since I was 8-years-old and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent my birth nation.

"I’m looking forward to an amazing experience! Allez Les Lionnes!”

Cameroon are drawn into Group E and will play Canada on June 10, the on June 15 and New Zealand on June 20.

Having made the final cut, Johnson is eager to justify her selection on her first ever Women's World Cup outing in .