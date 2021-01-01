Cameroon vs Chile Olympic play-off postponed due to Covid-19

The final round of ties between the African and South American sides will not go ahead this month due to Covid-19

The Cameroon women's senior national team's scheduled Olympic intercontinental play-off showdown with Chile this month has been postponed.

The Indomitable Lionesses were scheduled to face the South Americans in April 2020 following a final-round defeat to Zambia but the tie was moved to February 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Before now, the Central Africans had been in camp, with 34 players called up in the build-up for the first leg meeting on February 18 in Yaounde before a trip to Santiago six days later.

On Thursday, the Chilean Soccer Federation confirmed the latest postponement following the receipt of an official notice from Fifa.

In the statement, the Chilean football body cited the ongoing global health crisis arising from the coronavirus and related logistical problems for Fifa's decision.

🚨 La FIFA determinó la postergación del repechaje olímpico entre #LaRojaFemenina y Camerún.



📲 Los detalles en: https://t.co/ndIHwlzdQ8 pic.twitter.com/mwIXdPEqEn — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) February 4, 2021

In the wake of this, the world's football governing body has now rescheduled the doubleheader to April, with no confirmed dates yet.

Before the rescheduling, La Roja had bowed to an African opponent for the first time in a 2-1 defeat to Zambia last December and has planned to continue their current local camp.

On the part of Cameroon, coach Alain Djeumfa will hope his team continues their preparations with their first international test since March 2020 as they wait for new dates to face Jose Letelier's side.

Having missed an automatic slot at the expense of Zambia, the Lionesses are keen to beat La Roja to a play-off spot in confirming their return to the showpiece for the first time since London 2012.