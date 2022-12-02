Cameroon vs Brazil: Lineups & LIVE updates
Brazil have already secured qualification to the next round with victories against Serbia and Switzerland and will be now looking to confirm their position as group winners. Cameroon can still clinch a place in the next round but will have to overcome the odds and win against the Brazilians.
Defence has been Brazil's strong suit throughout the tournament, having kept a clean sheet in both victories. With qualification secured, they will be looking to rest crucial players, and give some minutes to those who haven't seen much action. However, irrespective of who plays the Brazilians will be looking to end their group stage on a high note.
Cameroon put out a strong showing against Serbia, coming back from two goals down to secure a draw. However, they will be slightly disappointed they didn't make more of their chances and get all 3 points. To overcome their streak of getting eliminated in the group stages since 1990 they will have to give their all and beat a seemingly unbeatable Brazilian defence.
Cameroon vs Brazil predicted lineups
Cameroon XI (4-3-3): Epassy; Nouhou, Nkolou, Castelletto, Fai; Kunder, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo
Brazil XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Fred, Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Richarlison, V. Junior
Cameroon vs Brazi LIVE updates
Brazil's upcoming fixtures
Brazil are more or less guaranteed to win Group G and will face Ghana or Uruguay in the Round of 16 on December 5th. If they end up as runners-up they will in all likelihood face Portugal on December 6th.
