Cameroon star Nchout makes winning Premier Iberdrola debut with Atletico Madrid

The 28-year-old earned a starting role to play her maiden Spanish top-flight game for the Blues against Cristian Toro’s ladies

Ajara Nchout made her Spanish Primera Iberdrola debut in ’s 3-0 victory over in Sunday’s encounter.

The international, who joined from Norwegian champions Valerenga earlier this month, was handed her maiden appearance for Jose Sanchez’s team as part of the starting XI.

Before the encounter, the 28-year-old had made an enterprising start to life in Spanish football when she struck twice in Atletico's maiden Supercopa triumph after a 3-0 victory over .

After a 1-1 draw at three weeks ago, Sanchez's side aimed to recover their winning form and made a bright start when Leicy Santos opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Silvia Meseguer assisted Venesualan star Deyna Castellanos to double the hosts lead just one minute after the restart of the encounter at Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares.

Alia Guagni set up Brazilian star Ludmila for the third in the 70th minute to guarantee Atletico's top-flight return to winning ways.

On the other hand, 's Toni Payne was in action for the duration of the encounter but could not rescue Sevilla from defeat.

Cameroon's Nchout featured for the first 45 minutes before giving way for Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade in the second half on her second league appearance for the Supercopa champions.

Thanks to their latest win, the former Spanish queens are in the third position on the log with 31 points from 15 league outings.

They are the guests of Supercopa finalists Levante in their next league encounter before facing four days later.