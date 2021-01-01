Cameroon star Bassogog rescues Shanghai Shenhua from defeat against Shanghai Port

The 25-year-old found the back of the net in Wednesday's league outing as the Flower of Shanghai extended their unbeaten start to the season

Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog rescued a point for Shanghai Shenhua with his stoppage-time strike in their 1-1 draw with Shanghai Port in a Chinese Super League match on Wednesday.

After replacing South Korea’s Kim Shin-Wook in the 57th minute, Bassogog scored a penalty in the 92nd minute to cancel out Aaron Mooy's opener for the visitors at Suzhou City Sports Centre.

Wednesday’s strike was the 25-year-old’s second goal after three appearances in the Chinese top-flight and it also helped Choi Kang-Hee’s men maintain their unbeaten start to the 2021 season (two wins and a draw).

Gabon's Alexander N'Doumbou was the other African player present at the Suzhou City Sports Centre but he was an unused substitute for Shanghai Shenhua.

Bassogog only moved to Shanghai in February on a permanent deal from rivals Henan Songshan Longmen, following the departures of Nigerian duo Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins from Choi Kang-Hee's team earlier this year.

The 25-year-old is not new to Chinese football and he has been plying his trade in the Asian country since 2017 after he left Danish club AaB.

Having equalled the two goals he scored in eight league matches last season, Bassogog will be focused on surpassing his best scoring record in the Super League when he scored 10 goals in 24 games in 2017.

Shanghai Shenhua are second in the league table, level on seven points with leaders Shanghai Port and third-placed Hebei after three outings.

The Flower of Shanghai will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run and also grab maximum points when they face Hebei at the Jiangyin Sports Park Stadium for their next Super League fixture on May 10.