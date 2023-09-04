Cambridge vs Reading Predictions and Betting Tips: Tight Match in League 1 Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Cambridge v Reading predictions and betting tips ahead of their League One clash at the Abbey Stadium.

Reading have struggled in the early part of the League One campaign after suffering

relegation from the second tier last season, losing three of their five matches. Their journey in League 1 now continues as they travel to take on Cambridge United on the road.

Cambridge vs Reading Betting Tips

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Gassan Ahadme to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Sam Hutchinson to be shown a card @ 11/8 with bet365

Cambridge stayed up narrowly last season, avoiding relegation by a single point, However,

they have started the new campaign in decent fashion, winning three of their five matches

and will be hoping to continue that run when they host Reading.

Stalemate likely

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met in the league in March 2002 and

another tie looks a big runner won Monday.

Reading have failed to hit the ground running as they would have liked this season but they

have one of the youngest squads in the division, which can lead to inconsistency

That youthfulness has been further exacerbated by the departure of Andy Carroll and the

deadline day arrivals of Clinton Mola and Dom Ballard, who are 22 and 18, respectively.

However, this is a team that beat Millwall 4-0 in the EFL Cup earlier in the season so clearly

has quality but are struggling to put in consistent performances.

By contrast, Cambridge have one of the oldest squads in League One and their experience

may cancel out the quality of their opponents, leading to a stalemate.

Ahadme to find the net

Gassan Ahadme has already made an impact at Cambridge, where he has arrived on loan

from Ipswich.

The 23-year-old has netted twice in five games for the U’s and again looks their likeliest

route to goal here.

Ahadme’s 12 shots this season is comfortably the most of any Cambridge player and he is

fancied to get on the scoresheet in this one.

Hutchinson could attract ref’s attention

Sam Hutchinson has already been booked this season and the veteran has a habit of

attracting the attention of the referee, suggesting he could be carded again in this clash.

The 34-year-old was booked ten times in his last full season and was shown three cards in

11 games last season during a truncated campaign.

Reading will be leaning on Hutchinson’s experience in a young squad and he may fall foul of

the referee in this matchup.

