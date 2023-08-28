How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news

Inter will be looking to make it two wins in two games in Serie A when they travel to Cagliari on Monday. The Nerazzurri started their season with a 2-0 win over Monza, whereas the hosts were held to a goalless draw by Torino.

The newly-promoted Cagliari, finished fifth in Serie B last season and will be hoping to stay up in the top tier this season. Facing Inter Milan at home is an early-season obstacle for them. They will need to find a way to deal with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez who started his season with a brace against Monza.

Inter are the clear favorites for this match, but Cagliari will be hoping to make things difficult for their opponents. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cagliari vs Inter kick-off time

Date: August 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST Venue: Unipol Domus

The game between Cagliari and Inter will be played at the Unipol Domus on Monday. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Cagliari vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

The home team might feature their recent signings like Ibrahim Sulemana, Tommaso Augello and Eldor Shomurodov.

Claudio Ranieri will again be without the services of the long-injured trio: Marco Mancosu, Gianluca Lapadula, and Marko Rog.

Cagliari predicted XI: Radunovic; Obert, Dossena, Goldaniga; Zappa, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Nandez, Augello; Orisitanio, Pavoletti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radunovic, Aresti, Scuffet Defenders: Goldaniga, Dossena, Capradossi, Augello, Zappa, Obert, Azzi, Di Pardo Midfielders: Nández, Viola, Deiola, Prati, Oristanio, Pereiro, Jankto, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Kourfalidis Forwards: Pavoletti, Desogus, Shomurodov, Luvumbo

Inter team news

On the offensive end, Lautaro Martinez is set to spearhead the Nerazzurri attack, boasting an average of a league goal every 89 minutes in 2023.

Inter's hunt for defensive reinforcements continues, and they will miss Francesco Acerbi again due to a muscle issue. Stefan de Vrij is expected to fill in for him.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero Defenders: Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Dimarco, Augusto, Bisseck, Cuadrado, Stabile Midfielders: Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Frattesi, Asllani, Stankovic, Sensi Forwards: Thuram, Martinez, Arnautovic, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2022 Cagliari 1 - 3 Inter Milan Serie A December 2021 Inter Milan 4 - 0 Cagliari Serie A April 2021 Inter Milan 1 - 0 Cagliari Serie A December 2020 Cagliari 1 - 3 Inter Milan Serie A January 2020 Inter Milan 1 - 1 Cagliari Serie A

