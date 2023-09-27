Cagliari vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are three points off current Serie A leaders Inter when the Rossoneri make the trip to Cagliari on Wednesday.

Stefano Pioli's side returned to winning ways last weekend as they registered a 1-0 win over Verona, while the hosts are still eyeing their first win of the campaign after five games. Having gained promotion via Serie B play-offs last season, Claudio Ranieri's men most recently suffered a 2-0 loss to Atalanta.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cagliari vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Sardegna Arena

The Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan will be played at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on September 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

With Gianluca Lapadula and Marko Rog out injured, the lot of Elio Capradossi, Jacopo Desogus, Alessandro Di Pardo, Jakub Jankto and Leonardo Pavoletti all emerge as doubts.

Eldor Shomurodov and Zito Luvumbo would continue in attack, with Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Alberto Dossena and Adam Obert operating in the backline in a 3-5-2 arrangement.

Cagliari possible XI: Radunovic; Hatzidiakos, Dossena, Obert; Nandez, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Deiola, Azzi; Shomurodov, Luvumbo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti Defenders: Chatzidiakos, Wieteska, Obert, Dossena, Capradossi, Goldaniga, Augello, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo Midfielders: Sulemana, Prati, Nandez, Makoumbou, Deila, Viola, Jankto, Pereira, Oristanio, Mancosu Forwards: Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Desogus

AC Milan team news

For the visitors, the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Mattia Caldara, Pierre Kalulu and Mike Maignan are ruled out through injuries, while Rade Krunic is a doubt.

Olivier Giroud is set to feature at the tip of a 4-2-3-1 system, with the support of Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders would be deployed in deeper roles.

AC Milan possible XI: Sportiello; Thiaw, Kjaer, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Musah, Pulisic, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 19, 2022 Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan Serie A Aug 29, 2021 AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari Serie A May 16, 2021 AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari Serie A Jan 18, 2021 Cagliari 0-2 AC Milan Serie A Aug 1, 2020 AC Milan 3-0 Cagliari Serie A

