Caf suspends top Gor Mahia players Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango

The absence of the suspended duo might give Pascal Ogweno a maiden Caf debut alongside Charles Momanyi in the defense

Gor Mahia has been dealt a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup match following the suspension of two key players.

Captain Harun Shakava and his defensive partner Joash Onyango will have to sit out of the home match as they await their fate after Caf’s disciplinary meeting set for Sunday, January 13, in Cairo, Egypt.

According to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, Shakava is allegedly accused of fighting Lobi Stars keeper during K’Ogalo’s Caf Champions League match while Onyango is accused of using abusive language on the match officials.

“We remind you that the referee report is authoritative regarding incidences that occurred on the field of play. The referee reported to the Disciplinary Board that the following player (s) was (were) cautioned - Samuel Onyango, Jacques Tuyisenge, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Mustafa Francis and Humphrey Mieno.

“Reports indicate that player no. 12 Joash Onyango came towards the referee at the end of the match and insulted him with abusive language. Furthermore, the goalkeeper of Lobi Stars, John Lawrence (16) slapped player no. 18 Haron Shakava of Gor Mahia, who then went to kick back the goalkeeper.

"The referee was about to show them red cards yet the referees were evacuated by the police due to the pitch invasion.

“Therefore, you are kindly requested to note that both Gor Mahia players no. 12 and no. 18 are provisionally suspended from taking part in Caf inter-clubs matches until the submission of the case to Caf Disciplinary Board in its next meeting,” read part of Caf statement seen by Goal.com.

The duo's absence is definitely a blow to coach Hassan Oktay, who is targeting qualification to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.