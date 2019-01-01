Caf orders Ismaily to play CS Constantine behind closed doors

Ismaily will play their Caf Confederation Cup Group C match against Algerian champions CS Constantine behind closed doors on Saturday.

Caf have fined Ismaily and ordered the Egyptian side to play their next Caf home game inside an empty stadium.

The punishment comes after Ismaily fans’ violent behavior which caused the abandonment of the club's second group game as they were trailing 2-1 to Club Africain at home.

This saw Ismaily being expelled from the tournament by Caf, before a successful appeal led to that decision being reduced to just a fine and stadium sanctions.

BBC Sport reported on Caf’s latest decision on Ismaily, saying the club will pay $40 000 on top of playing their next home game behind closed doors.

Ismaily also confirmed the punishment on their website. “It is noteworthy that Ismaily have chosen Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria to host the match (against Constantine) which will be held without fans’ presence according to the penalty Caf,” said the club.

The abandoned match against Club Africain has also been awarded to the Tunisians on a 3-0 scoline.

This leaves Ismaily without a win in Group C after also losing 2-0 away at Mazembe.