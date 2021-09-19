Caf Confederation Cup: Bayelsa United to face CS Sfaxien after scaling Ashanti Golden Boys hurdle

The Yenagoa based outfit will face the Tunisian giants having breezed past their Guinean opponents on Sunday evening

Nigeria National League side Bayelsa United will lock horns with Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien in the Caf Confederation Cup second round.

The Yenagoa based outfit overpowered AS Ashanti Golden Boys 4-2 at the Yenagoa Township Stadium on Sunday evening.

The encounter against the 2021 Guinee Coupe Nationale runners-up was settled in one leg owing to the backdrop of a reported coup d’etat attempt in Guinea.

Depreye Tebowe’s men reigned supreme thanks to a brace from Okardi Inikurogha as well as strikes from Favour Martins and Emo James.

The visitors got their goals through Moussa Keita who beat goalkeeper John Shaibu twice.

To reach the play-off round of the competition, Bayelsa must negotiate their way past the eight-time Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 champions.

In a chat with Goal after defeating Ashanti Golden, goalkeeper Shaibu is bullish about his team’s chances of making it past the Tunisian giants.

“We thank God for today’s victory. It was not easy however we are proud that we got the job done,” the youngster told Goal.

“Due to the fact that the game would be decided in just one match, we had it at the back of our mind that Ashanti Gold would come out in full force to qualify and we prepared very well for that.

“Trust me, they are a very good team and I must commend them for their fight spirit but I must say a big thank you to my teammates for not giving up when it mattered the most.

“Having qualified for the next round, we will commence preparations immediately because our aim is to get to the semi-final of the Caf Confederation Cup at least.”

“We don’t really know anything about CF Sfaxien, however, based on their exploits in Africa, we know they are a very solid side,” he continued.

“Football is not played on the pages of the newspaper, so we are not scared to face them or any other teams in Africa.

“All we owe ourselves is to prepare very well for them while hoping that luck smiles at us both home and home. More importantly, Nigerians should keep supporting us as usual.”