Caf Champions League: VAR controversy ruins Esperance victory over Wydad Casablanca

The Tunisians were handed the title after their Moroccan opponents abandoned the game following Walid El Karti’s goal

Esperance have clinched their fourth Caf title, overcoming who withdrew from the game following VAR controversy.

The first leg had ended 1-1 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat with the Moroccans needing an away win to emerge as champions.

Fueled by a deafening noise inside Stade Olympique de Rades, Esperance took the lead in the 41st minute through Mohamed Belaili.

However, the game came to an abrupt end after the Moroccans walked off the pitch following referee Bakary Gassama's refusal to review Walid El Karti's disallowed strike for Wydad in the 58th minute.

With Wydad Casablanca failing to continue the game after more than two hours despite the intervention of Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, the Tunisians were crowned as champions.

Khalil El shamam, captain of , told @beINSPORTS_MENA sports after the match: "the referee had told us before the game there were problems with VAR, but Wydad’s captain did not understand the language of the referee". — Goal (@GoalcomNigeria) June 1, 2019