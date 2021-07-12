Caf Champions League: Lucky Kaizer Chiefs have no chance vs Al Ahly - Omollo

Amakhosi are in the continental final for the first time and will face a mammoth task beating the Red Devils who are targeting the 10th title

Gor Mahia coach and former Kenya international Sammy Omollo has given Kaizer Chiefs no chance of defeating Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday.

Amakhosi defied the odds to go all the way and made it to the final of the annual competition. They are playing the Red Devils who are aiming at winning their 10th continental title while for the South Africans, this is their first-ever final in the competition.

The tactician is expecting an entertaining game but believes Chiefs have absolutely no chance of winning.

Why will Amakhosi lose against the Red Devils?

"Chiefs are just lucky to have made it to the Champions League final," Omolo told Goal on Monday.

"I am not seeing them defeating Al Ahly at all, they are going to lose because of several factors. They are playing against Pitso Mosimane, their own, someone who understands their game and South African football inside out, so he definitely knows how to stop them.

"Another vital factor is the Chief's defence. It is shaky and inconsistent. Yes, they kept a clean sheet in the semis against Wydad Casablanca, but their back four is generally weak. It cannot stop the defending champions from getting the crown."

Will the 'underdog' tag work in favour of Chiefs?

"From what I have seen in my years against opponents from Egypt, they usually don't underrate the opponents," Omollo continued.

"Al Ahly will for sure take the game with all the seriousness it deserves. And I am not taking anything away from Chiefs, they have given their best from the preliminaries to the final, but that is where it is going to end.

"They will pick their lessons and work harder, maybe, they can replicate their run next season but with enough quality to help them lift the trophy. In football, it is always about learning."

While Chiefs needed a 1-0 aggregate win to eliminate Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals, Al Ahly defeated Esperance de Tunis 4-0 on aggregate to qualify for the final.

