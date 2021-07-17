Caf Champions League final: Aboutrika and Trezeguet lead praise for Al Ahly

The former Red Devils stars reached out after Pitso Mosimane's men silenced Kaizer Chiefs to rule Africa for the tenth time on Saturday night

Egyptian football great Mohamed Aboutrika and Aston Villa star Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ have penned congratulatory messages to Al Ahly for winning the 2021 Caf Champions League.



The Red Devils defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Saturday’s final played at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.



Despite the first-half ending 0-0 in Casablanca, the Egyptian Premier League giants triumphed over the 10-man South Africans with Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Afsha, and Amr El Solia all firing past goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.



Thanks to this victory, Al Ahly have now won the tournament for a record tenth time. To celebrate their remarkable feat, five-time Caf Champions League winner Abourika took to social media to celebrate his former club.

“Congratulations to Al Ahly, champion of Africa. A historic achievement in addition to the many achievements and titles that exceed 140 titles throughout its history,” the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Another ex-Al Ahly player Trezeguet went on social media to celebrate Pitso Mosimane’s latest success.

“Congratulations to Al Ahly club and its great fans for winning the African Champions League for the tenth time,” the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter.

The Egypt international represented the 42-time Egyptian Premier League kings between 2012 to 2016 before joining Belgian side Anderlecht.

In the same vein, former Zambia captain – who is considered as one of the greatest players in African football history – Kalusha Bwalya also joined the 26-year-old in praising the achievement of Mosimane’s squad.

“Al Ahly is champions, congratulations to coach Pitso and his Eagles,” the 1988 African Player of the Year winner tweeted.

For Stuart Baxter’s men, they were playing in the competition’s final for the first time in their history having negotiated their way past Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

They started the final on an impressive note; however, they were reduced to ten men before the halftime break as Happy Mashiane was given the marching orders for a dangerous tackle on Tawfik Akram.



Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana had cautioned him for that foul; however, VAR replays ensured that the decision was reversed for a dismissal.



That proved to be the turning point for the Egyptians as they dominated the last 45 minutes to overpower Chiefs, who rarely threatened goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

With this win, Al Ahly have qualified for the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in Japan. They will also square up against Caf Confederation Cup winners Raja Casablanca in the Caf Super Cup.