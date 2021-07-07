Caf Champions League: Al Ahly have a better chance against Kaizer Chiefs – Hassan

The former Pharaohs forward believes the Red Devils stand a better chance to beat Amakhosi in the final set for July 17

Egypt legend Hossam Hassan is confident with Pitso Mosimane in charge of Al Ahly, they have a better chance of beating Kaizer Chiefs to the Caf Champions League title.

The Red Devils will face Amakhosi from South Africa in their second straight final on July 17 at the neutral Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca and the final in itself will be history for Chiefs, who have never participated at this stage of the competition.

The 54-year-old Hassan, who currently handles Ittihad of Alexandria in the Egyptian top-flight, has heaped praise on the South African tactician terming him as a “winning coach” and adding his presence will push the Red Devils to another title.

“Al Ahly have very high chances in winning the title, players gain experience the moment they enter the club, failure is not an option for them,” Hassan said as quoted by Kingfut.

“Cooperation is the key to Al Ahly success, it’s the product of everyone’s hard work.”

On what he thinks about Mosimane, Hassan said: “A manager’s success is judged by the team achieving their goals, which is what happened, he became a very important part of the team.

“Mosimane won every possible title with Al Ahly including Caf Champions League and Super Cup, he did all you can hope for from a manager.”

Hassan further picked some of the players he feels have helped the Egyptian champions to have a good run in the Caf competition.

“Mohamed Magdy “Afsha” is the key to Al Ahly's spectacular performances, I have worked with him at Pyramids, he is a wonderful player,” Hassan continued.

“Aliou Dieng is also one of the most crucial players in the Reds squad, so is Mohamed Sherif, Salah Mohsen, and Hussein El-Shahat. I also think that if Kaharaba is back in top form he will be able to make the difference.”