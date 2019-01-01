Bury FC expelled from Football League after collapse of takeover deal

The League One side, which was founded in 1885, is the first club to be expelled since 1992

Bury FC have been expelled from the Football League following the collapse of a takeover deal, the English Football League has confirmed.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a deal to take over the cash-strapped League One side, which led to a 5pm deadline passing without new ownership.

With current owner Steve Dale unable to secure a buyer, the EFL announced that the "EFL Board has unanimously determined with enormous regret that Bury’s membership be withdrawn."

Bury FC will depart the EFL after 134 years of continuous membership.

“Today is undoubtedly one of the darkest days in the League’s recent history," EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said in a statement.

"The EFL has worked determinedly and tirelessly to avoid this outcome and it is with a heavy heart that this situation has been forced upon us.

“No one wanted to be in this position but following repeated missed deadlines, the suspension of five League fixtures, in addition to not receiving the evidence we required in regard to financial commitments and a possible takeover not materialising; the EFL Board has been forced to take the most difficult of decisions.”

Bury had seen all of their competitive fixtures postponed since winning promotion from League Two last season, with players and staff seeing their wages paid late.

With Bury's expulsion, League One will continue with 23 teams for the rest of the season and have three, rather than four teams relegated to ensure the league has its normal 24 teams for the 2020-21 season.

Article continues below

Meanwhile another League One side, Wanderers, are set to experience a similar fate as Bury should they not solve their financial crisis in the next 14 days.

“Despite repeated assurances, we are extremely disappointed that we are still not in a position to reach a successful resolution with the sale of Bolton Wanderers and have therefore taken the decision to lift the suspension on the notice of withdrawal," Jevans said. "I again urge all parties to finalise the proposed takeover.

“The reality of this action is that there are now 14 days to secure the Club’s long-term future, and I sincerely hope we can find a way through these challenging circumstances for the benefit of all those who have an association with the Club.”