Burnley vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The north London side visit the Clarets looking for a fifth straight win in the top flight to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool

pay a visit to this week looking for three points to help keep them in the title race.

Spurs sit five points behind and and will be confident of doing their part to maintain the pressure on the top contenders.

Sean Dyche's team may be flirting with danger down in the bottom half of the top-flight, but they have put together a run of seven league games without defeat, so they will be no pushovers for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Game Burnley vs Tottenham Date Saturday, February 23 Time 12.30pm BST / 7.30am EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be televised on Sky Sports and streamed online through the Sky Sports app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports app

Squads & Team

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Hart, Heaton Defenders Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Taylor, Gibson, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Westwood, McNeil, Brady Forwards Wood, Hendrick, Crouch, Barnes, Vydra

Steven Defour is still out with a calf injury while Aaron Lennon is recovering from knee problem and is still unavailable.

Burnley do have some good news, however, as they welcome Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady back into the team.

Potential Burnley XI: Heaton, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters Midfielders Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Winks, Nkoudou, Amos Forwards Kane, Son, Llorente, Janssen

Dele Alli is still out as he works his way back from a hamstring problem, while Danny Rose is a doubt after he came down with an illness.

Star striker Harry Kane and defender Ben Davies could feature against Burnley after they returned to training.

Potential Tottenham XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Kane.

& Match Odds

Spurs are 7/10 favourites to win on the road, according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 14/5. A win for Burnley is priced at 19/4.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Sitting five points behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, Tottenham are trying to stay in the race for the Premier League title.

The north London side are on a four-game winning streak in the English top-flight, allowing them to make up ground on their rivals.

Pochettino's men should fancy their chances against a side currently 15th in the league, but Burnley have hit a good run of form themselves.

The Clarets are unbeaten in four Premier League matches and are on their longest unbeaten streak since 1966, when they went nine top-flight games without losing.

And Pochettino knows his team cannot take anything for granted, even if they do welcome star forward Harry Kane back into the team this weekend.

“Like always, we're going to find a very aggressive team," the Argentine coach said.

"That's going to be the key – to match their aggresion and challenge in this aspect and then try to impose our way to play. It's going to be tough, we know very well.

"We struggled a little bit to beat them in December. I remember we scored a late goal to break them down in the end, but they did so well against us.

"Now they're in a better period than they were in that game. Always we're confident and trust in ourselves but we know very well that they’re doing well and it's going to be tough to beat them."

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche was also quick to heap praise upon his opponents, as he knows his side are coming up against one of the strongest in the country.

"For me, Tottenham are challenging for the title, along with Manchester City and Liverpool," he told reporters.

"They have very strong individuals, but like us they also have a vey strong team ethic and they are definitely recognised as a front-runner."