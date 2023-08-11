Burnley vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League opener

Newly-promoted Burnley will host defending champions Manchester City in the opening game of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Turf Moor on Friday evening. The Clarets will be looking to make a statement in their first season back in the top flight, while City will be determined to start their title defence with a win.
City lost the Community Shield against Arsenal after Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri failed to convert their penalties in the shoot-out. Aside from that, they have enjoyed a strong pre-season and will be raring to go.
Burnley were dominant in the Championship last season, having topped the table with a lead of 10 points. They have only lost one game during pre-season and will be looking forward to an exciting domestic season.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Burnley vs Man City kick-off time
|Date:
|August 11, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Turf Moor
The game between Burnley and Manchester City will be played at Turf Moor on Friday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Burnley vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams
The Burnley vs Man City fixture will be shown live on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Burnley team news
Burnley will have to do without their recent addition Michael Obafemi due to his hamstring surgery.
They will also have to make do without last season's top scorer, Nathan Tella, who has returned to his parent club Southampton.
Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Roberts, Beyer, O'Shea, Vitinho; Cork, Cullen; Redmond, Brownhill, Zaroury; Amdouni.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford Franchi, Vigouroux, Muric
|Defenders:
|O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Ekdal, Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Dodgson
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien
|Forwards:
|Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Zaroury, Churlinov, Costelloe, Obafemi
Man City team news
Surprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne made it into the Community Shield matchday squad despite his Champions League final injury and he is likely to be included in the season opener as well. Nathan Ake, who was also nursing a knock, is set to feature.
Mateo Kovacic is likely to slot into the midfield as a replacement for the already-departed Ilkay Gundogan.
Erling Haaland clinched the Golden Boot with 36 goals in his first season in the Premier League. He will be looking to at least match that tally this time around.
Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Kovacic, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Steffen, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Gomez, Cancelo, Lewis, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Kovacic, Silva, Palmer, Foden, Grealish
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Alvarez
Head-to-Head Record
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2023
|City 6-0 Burnley
|FA Cup
|April 2022
|Burnley 0-2 City
|Premier League
|October 2021
|City 2-0 Burnley
|Premier League
|February 2021
|Burnley 0-2 City
|Premier League
|November 2020
|City 5-0 Burnley
|Premier League