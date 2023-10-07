Burnley vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday.

After a struggling start to the season, Mauricio Pochettino's team has registered two wins in a row and will be confident of making it three out of three. Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja scored the goals the Blues beat Fulham in their most recent league outing.

Burnley are struggling to get wins under their belt. They have only managed two wins in their last six matches. Lyle Forsen and Jacob Larsen were the scorers as Burnley beat Luton Town 2-1 in their last match.

Burnley vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea will be played at the Turf Moor.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on October 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom, but fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have several injury concerns to deal with. Ben Chilwell has ruled out until December due to a hamstring injury. He joins Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, and Marcus Bettinelli on the sidelines.

Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, and Carney Chukwuemeka will undergo assessments ahead of kickoff to determine their availability.

Although Reece James is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, he will be unavailable this weekend due to a one-game ban for improper conduct. Meanwhile, Malo Gusto will serve the final game of his three-match suspension.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen Midfielders: Fernandez, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Burnley team news

It is anticipated that Vincent Kompany will field a relatively unchanged starting lineup.

Burnley continues to face challenges with the absence of key players such as Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, and Darko Churlinov.

However, there is some hope as Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson and Hjalmar Ekdal may potentially make a return to the squad for Saturday's match.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Foster, Amdouni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muric, Trafford, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey Forwards: Tresour, Zaroury, Larsen, Manuel, Odobert, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Burnley 0-4 Chelsea Premier League November 2021 Chelsea 1-1 Burnley Premier League January 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Burnley Premier League October 2020 Burnley 0-3 Chelsea Premier League January 2020 Chelsea 3-0 Burnley Premier League

