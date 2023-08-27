Burnley vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will be looking for a second win on the bounce when they lock horns against newly-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor in Sunday's Premier League action.

Unai Emery's side will arrive at Turf Moor with renewed confidence, having bounced back from their 5-1 opening-day thrashing at Newcastle with a 4-0 victory over relegation candidates Everton last time out.

The Villains then put five unanswered goals past Scottish side Hibernian in the first leg of Europa Conference League playoff tie at Easter Road to almost guarantee themselves of a place in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Premier League new boys Burnley will be hoping to get their first points on the board since returning to the Premier League, having lost to Manchester City in their opener.

Vincent Kompany's men have had two weeks to prepare for the visit of Villa as their game against Luton Town last weekend was postponed due to ongoing work at Kenilworth Road. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 :00 pm BST Venue: Turf Moor

The Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and Burnley will be played at Turf Moor on Sunday, August 26, 2023. It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST.

How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch and stream in the United Kingdom.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Following his recent £14 million ($17.61m) transfer to Turf Moor, Aston Villa academy graduate Aaron Ramsey is set for a reunion with his former team, while Wilson Odobert and Hannes Delcroix have also joined Vincent Kompany's side from French side Troyes and Belgium outfit Anderlecht, respectively over the past couple of weeks.

The trio are in contention to make their debuts for Burnley this weekend, but Anass Zaroury is suspended due to the red card he received in their opening match of the season.

Jordan Beyer was another casualty of Burnley's defeat to Man City, but the German has only suffered a cramp and should take his starting berth at the back here. Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are out for the long-term, while Darko Churlinov is not expected to return to fitness until October amid links of a move away to German side Schalke.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Vitinho; Redmond, Berge, Cullen, Larsen; Amdouni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric

Defenders: O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Ekdal, Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Dodgson, Delcroix

Midfielders: Berge, Cork, Ramsey, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien

Forwards: Larsen, Koleosho, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Costelloe, Odobert

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa still have a raft of injury concerns, with no fewer than six players absent for Sunday's trip to Burnley, including Philippe Coutinho (hamstring), Emiliano Buendia (ACL), Tyrone Mings (knee), Leander Dendoncker (muscle), Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Alex Moreno (hamstring).

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be assessed in Villa's final training session before facing Burnley. The Argentine came off at half-time against Hibernian on Wednesday with a calf problem. Should the World Cup winner be deemed unfit for the game, Sweden international Robin Olsen will deputize in goal for Villa.

Otherwise, Unai Emery should name an unchanged XI from the side that started the 4-0 victory over Everton last weekend, with Ollie Watkins set to lead the attack fresh off bagging a well-taken hat-trick on his European debut. Nicolo Zaniolo has joined on loan for the rest of the season from Turkish outfit Galatasaray and will be an option off the bench.

Aston Villa possible XI: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen

Defenders: Cash, D. Carlos, Konsa, Digne, Torres, Chambers, Hause Midfielders: D. Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Diaby, Zaniolo, Bailey, Philogene, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Davis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/5/22 Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley Premier League 7/5/22 Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa Premier League 27/1/21 Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa Premier League 17/12/20 Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley Premier League 1/1/20 Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League

