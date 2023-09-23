This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
Turf Moor
How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from three straight defeats in all competitions, when Vincent Kompany's Burnley welcome the Red Devils to Turf Moor for Saturday's Premier League game.

Tha Clarets have just the point from the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in their previous outing, while Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in a Champions League midweek clash.

United otherwise faced 3-1 league losses against both Arsenal and Brighton before and after the international break, respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 23, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United will be played at the Turf Moor football stadium in Burnley, England. It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 23 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Burnley vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Forward Lyle Foster faces a three-game domestic ban as a result of his sending off against Forest, while Michael Obafemi, Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov and Vitinho are likely to be ruled out for United's visit.

Kompany has a few options to pick from to replace Foster in the XI, but Aaron Ramsey is expected to start ahead of Jay Rodriguez.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Zaroury, Ramsey, Koleosho; Amdouni

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi
Defenders:Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts
Midfielders:Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei
Forwards:Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Manuel, Koleosho, Odobert

Man Utd team news

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount are in contention as the trio were spotted in team training, while Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo were restricted to individual sessions.

Amid Antony's absence due to personal problems, Jadon Sancho remains banished from the first team, while the likes of Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are ruled out through injuries.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
Defenders:Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot
Midfielders:Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri
Forwards:Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Dec 21, 2022Manchester United 2-0 BurnleyCarabao Cup
Feb 8, 2022Burnley 1-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
Dec 30, 2021Manchester United 3-1 BurnleyPremier League
Apr 18, 2021Manchester United 3-1 BurnleyPremier League
Jan 12, 2021Burnley 0-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League

