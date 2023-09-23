Burnley vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from three straight defeats in all competitions, when Vincent Kompany's Burnley welcome the Red Devils to Turf Moor for Saturday's Premier League game.

Tha Clarets have just the point from the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in their previous outing, while Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in a Champions League midweek clash.

United otherwise faced 3-1 league losses against both Arsenal and Brighton before and after the international break, respectively.

Burnley vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United will be played at the Turf Moor football stadium in Burnley, England. It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 23 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Burnley vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Forward Lyle Foster faces a three-game domestic ban as a result of his sending off against Forest, while Michael Obafemi, Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov and Vitinho are likely to be ruled out for United's visit.

Kompany has a few options to pick from to replace Foster in the XI, but Aaron Ramsey is expected to start ahead of Jay Rodriguez.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Zaroury, Ramsey, Koleosho; Amdouni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Manuel, Koleosho, Odobert

Man Utd team news

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount are in contention as the trio were spotted in team training, while Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo were restricted to individual sessions.

Amid Antony's absence due to personal problems, Jadon Sancho remains banished from the first team, while the likes of Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are ruled out through injuries.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Dec 21, 2022 Manchester United 2-0 Burnley Carabao Cup Feb 8, 2022 Burnley 1-1 Manchester United Premier League Dec 30, 2021 Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Premier League Apr 18, 2021 Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Premier League Jan 12, 2021 Burnley 0-1 Manchester United Premier League

