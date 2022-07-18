Burnley celebrate 140 years with classic 2022-23 home shirt

Burnley has announced Classic Football Shirts as their new shirt sponsors

There's been an upward trend of clubs reverting to old-school looks for their new kits this season. Burnley has done the same to celebrate 140 years of the club with new shirt sponsors Classic Football Shirts. The shirt design takes inspiration from the kit worn during the team's 1991-92 title-winning season.

Umbro

An abstract print runs through the front of the shirt in shades of light blue and dark marron. A stylised V-neck and chunky sleeve cuffs add a modern touch to the retro shirt. The woven club badge and club sign-off at the back complete a brilliant home shirt for the Clarets.

Founded in 2006, Classic Football Shirts started out being run by two friends, and now, they house the world's largest collection of rare and unique shirts. They are based in Manchester, but you can shop their amazing retro kit archive from the Classic Football Shirts site.

Umbro

How to buy the Burnley 2022-23 home kit

The Burnley 2022-23 home kit is available to buy from the Burnley Club Store and Umbro site from 29 July.

