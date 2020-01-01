Bundesliga bows to pressure and postpones fixtures until April 2 amid coronavirus concerns

The German top-flight joins La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, the Premier League, Eredivisie and MLS in taking the decision to shut down competitive action

German football has followed the lead of many other nations around the world by announcing a break in all competitive action, with the shut down amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Authorities had been under pressure to halt schedules in an ongoing global effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It was initially suggested that games would go ahead as planned this weekend, with matches taking place behind closed doors.

The DFL have, however, now decided that they will join Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, the Premier League, Eredivisie and MLS in bringing fixture lists to an enforced close.

The plan is for those sides in the top two tiers to reaction to action from April 2.

