Bukit Jalil is 2019 Malaysia Cup final venue

Malaysian Football League has decided that the Bukit Jalil National Stadium will be the venue for the final that will be played on November 2.

The matter was confirmed the chief executive officer of MFL Kevin Ramalingam after the coordination meeting for the final was held on Tuesday that was attended by representatives from both of the finalists in Johor Darul Ta'zim and .

The last time the final was held at the National Stadium was in 2014 when emerged as the champions after they defeated JDT 5-3 in the penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw in the preceeding 120 minutes of football.

"We had a meeting with the teams today and the main decision was regarding the venue for the final and we have gone with the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. All planning regarding the organisation of the match was also discussed including several activities with the team particularly the one with the media on the eve of the final.

"What is important is that we have managed to catch the attention of the world during final with some interesting video clips from the match and that is one of the reasons we are committed to do even better for this Malaysia Cup final," said Ramalingan in his statement.

The meeting also confirmed the number of tickets that will be distributed to the two teams for sales to their fans, all in all each team will get 30,000 tickets to be sold through the counter as well as online. At the same time, Ramalingam also confirmed the use of numbered seating for this final but that will only be limited to the grandstand area.

"For this final like we did for the FA Cup final will be for a small scale use of numbered seatings for fans. We will make sure that the fans in the numbered seat area are in oderly fashion and no wrong seating with the hope of being able to expand this to the rest of the stadium in future matches," added Ramalingam.

