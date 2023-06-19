WATCH: Super Bukayo Saka! Arsenal star combines with Trent Alexander-Arnold before smashing in sublime England strike against North Macedonia

Bukayo Saka scored an eye-catching England goal as they blitzed North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

Eye-catching Saka goal makes it 4-0

Arsenal man then completes stunning hat-trick

Rashford and Kane also on target

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger first capped off a flowing Three Lions move to make it 2-0 against the minnows in their Euro 2024 qualifying clash. Harry Kane had already made it 1-0 early on, with Saka played in by Kyle Walker, following good work by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Arsenal man then rifled home an unstoppable shot for his second just after the restart, after Alexander-Arnold's long ball downfield. It truly was a strike for the ages, sending the home crowd into raptures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After beating Malta 4-0 in midweek, England were well on course for another three points in their Euro 2024 qualifying group and the maintenance of their 100 per cent record, after wins over Italy and Ukraine in March.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions' next fixture is now not until September 9 when they take on Ukraine in qualifying, before a friendly against Scotland on September 12.