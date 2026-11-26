Bruno Fernandes inspired a fierce second-half turnaround with two goals in three minutes as Manchester United drew 2-2 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League. Named Player of the Match, the United skipper explained how aggressive pressing rattled Sporting after half-time before late drama denied Mauricio Pochettino his first win.
Fernandes leads United's rapid second-half response
Bruno Fernandes dragged Manchester United back from a frustrating first half with two goals inside three minutes after the interval, though Mauricio Pochettino had to settle for a 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP. Trailing to Luis Suarez's 33rd-minute penalty after Amad Diallo's header was ruled out for a foul by Youri Tielemans, United struck back through Fernandes' 48th-minute spot-kick and a deflected long-range strike two minutes later.
"I wanted to win the game. It was very important for us to win because of our position in the Champions League, but it was also important not to lose," Fernandes told UEFA after receiving the Player of the Match award. "It's very tough to play here at Alvalade, with the great atmosphere created by the fans and a very good team."
Explaining the high-pressing shift against Paulo Fonseca's side
United struggled to break down Sporting's high defensive line before the interval, with Joshua Zirkzee firing off target on his first start since May and Bryan Mbeumo crowded out. However, Fernandes revealed a bolder pressing approach after the break transformed the contest.
"We came back very strong in the game because we could put some intensity into pressing high. We need to take that risk sometimes, playing one-on-one and having more people in front," he explained. "As Sporting want to play from the back, sometimes when you are very aggressive, you can recover some balls and get into a good position."
Late errors, VAR heartbreak and a fair verdict
Fernandes nearly completed a quickfire hat-trick when a free-kick flew just wide, before goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled Ivan Fresneda's 80th-minute cross to gift Suarez an equaliser. United saw a late Kaique own goal disallowed by VAR for a foul and lost Tielemans to a second yellow card in stoppage time.
Reflecting on Paulo Fonseca's tactical setup, Fernandes admitted a share of the spoils was justified: "The way Paulo Fonseca set his team up against us was different. We knew they would play a high line, which forced them to take risks, but at the same time made it difficult for us to reach the final third and get the ball in behind. Overall, I think it was a very good game, and the draw was a fair result."
United sit 19th as Pochettino searches for first victory
Having suffered defeat at Anfield on Sunday before Wednesday's chaotic stalemate in Lisbon, Pochettino remains in search of his maiden victory as Manchester United manager.
United sit 19th in the Champions League league phase table after five rounds, leaving Fernandes and his team-mates with vital European fixtures ahead to secure knockout progression.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.