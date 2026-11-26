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Bruno Fernandes inspired a fierce second-half turnaround with two goals in three minutes as Manchester United drew 2-2 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League. Named Player of the Match, the United skipper explained how aggressive pressing rattled Sporting after half-time before late drama denied Mauricio Pochettino his first win.

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Fernandes leads United's rapid second-half response

Bruno Fernandes dragged Manchester United back from a frustrating first half with two goals inside three minutes after the interval, though Mauricio Pochettino had to settle for a 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP. Trailing to Luis Suarez's 33rd-minute penalty after Amad Diallo's header was ruled out for a foul by Youri Tielemans, United struck back through Fernandes' 48th-minute spot-kick and a deflected long-range strike two minutes later.

"I wanted to win the game. It was very important for us to win because of our position in the Champions League, but it was also important not to lose," Fernandes told UEFA after receiving the Player of the Match award. "It's very tough to play here at Alvalade, with the great atmosphere created by the fans and a very good team."

Explaining the high-pressing shift against Paulo Fonseca's side

United struggled to break down Sporting's high defensive line before the interval, with Joshua Zirkzee firing off target on his first start since May and Bryan Mbeumo crowded out. However, Fernandes revealed a bolder pressing approach after the break transformed the contest.

"We came back very strong in the game because we could put some intensity into pressing high. We need to take that risk sometimes, playing one-on-one and having more people in front," he explained. "As Sporting want to play from the back, sometimes when you are very aggressive, you can recover some balls and get into a good position."

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Late errors, VAR heartbreak and a fair verdict

Fernandes nearly completed a quickfire hat-trick when a free-kick flew just wide, before goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled Ivan Fresneda's 80th-minute cross to gift Suarez an equaliser. United saw a late Kaique own goal disallowed by VAR for a foul and lost Tielemans to a second yellow card in stoppage time.

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Reflecting on Paulo Fonseca's tactical setup, Fernandes admitted a share of the spoils was justified: "The way Paulo Fonseca set his team up against us was different. We knew they would play a high line, which forced them to take risks, but at the same time made it difficult for us to reach the final third and get the ball in behind. Overall, I think it was a very good game, and the draw was a fair result."

United sit 19th as Pochettino searches for first victory

Having suffered defeat at Anfield on Sunday before Wednesday's chaotic stalemate in Lisbon, Pochettino remains in search of his maiden victory as Manchester United manager.

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United sit 19th in the Champions League league phase table after five rounds, leaving Fernandes and his team-mates with vital European fixtures ahead to secure knockout progression.