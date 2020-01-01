Fernandes will soon need a break but how can Man Utd survive without him?

The playmaker has been an integral part of the first team since he arrived in the January transfer window but he's at risk of burnout

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the time will come when he will have to rest Bruno Fernandes. Maybe that is why the manager was so blunt when asked about how he will go about it in the coming months.

“You take him off,” Solskjaer responded when it was put to him that on current form it would be difficult to rest the Portuguese. “Bruno is very important for us and if the game’s won at half-time or after 60 then it’s easier to rest him,” he added.

"Very important" seems like an understatement when describing Fernandes’ role in this team. He makes them tick; he is the glue that holds performances together, a leader to drag them over the line and, most importantly, a goal machine with nine goals and five assists in 11 starts in all competitions this season.

“Bruno is not going to be able to play every single game, that's for sure,” Solskjaer said prior to the win against in midweek. But when will he get a proper rest? Solskjaer said he brings him off to ease his workload but there’s not much truth in that argument.

Including his debut on February 1 against , Manchester United have had 37 competitive fixtures across all competitions since Bruno joined from CP. Last season there were 23 and 14 this campaign.

Factoring in two lots of extra-time - once in the and another in the - it means that since his first appearance, United have played 3,390 minutes of football and Fernandes has played 2,763 of those.

That equates to 82 per cent of all minutes since February. Just once has he been left out of the squad altogether, on one other occasion he was an unused substitute and three more times he has come off the bench.

Aside from those five fixtures, the international has played the bulk of the minutes for Solskjaer. He is the focal point of the team and while the Norwegian may have said he would simply "take him off" to give him a rest, the reality is very different.

In the 35 games he has featured in, Fernandes has been brought off 13 times and only five times has that been with more than 20 minutes left on the clock. On the majority of occasions he has been withdrawn with less than 10 minutes remaining.

If he is really going to be given proper time off, United are going to have to start winning games and winning them quickly, something that they’ve not been able to do so far this season.

While his form and energy levels are no problem for Solskjaer at the moment, with such a relentless schedule there will come a time when the 26-year-old needs a rest.

But when? Even in last season’s Europa League fixtures he was deemed too important to be rotated. So how will Solskjaer decide which game he can sit out? Much of that is going to be down to the form of Bruno's team-mates.

United looked a different side once the Portugal international was brought off against Basaksehir shortly before the hour mark on Tuesday. Their control of the game started to diminish and their creativity dipped.

In the span of that half hour everyone was reminded just how pivotal Fernandes is for this side, never mind the fact he had earlier scored two goals.

One alternative for Solskjaer is Donny van de Beek, who shone brightly in that Champions League win. Although he was deployed in a deeper role alongside Fred, he has the capabilities to operate higher up the pitch and could be a viable option for when it comes time to rotate Fernandes.

Solskjaer said the €55 million (£47m) midfielder has the right temperament and mentality to accept being benched from time to time. “I wasn’t looking forward to telling Bruno he was rested against Leipzig but there was absolutely no problem, same with Marcus,” the United boss said of the previous occasion when he left Bruno out.

“They know this season is challenging that’s how we build this team and the culture of the team. It’s about the team and not the individuals and I think Bruno has proven that over and over.”

While that may be the mindset of the player, the reality at the moment is that the team is structured around him. In the 10 months he has been at the club he has done exactly what was asked of him and made himself undroppable.

United have another 10 games before the end of the year and in current form Solskjaer will not want to contemplate leaving him out, nor can he afford to.

The real dilemma is, when it becomes necessary, will they be able to cope without him?