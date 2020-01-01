Bruno Fernandes agent shares Man Utd contract photo ahead of €55m move

The deal taking the Portugal midfielder to Old Trafford looks to be complete as we await official confirmation

Bruno Fernandes looks to have signed his contract with after his agent posted a photo to Instagram.

United confirmed on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with to sign playmaker Fernandes.

The fee for Fernandes will be an initial £46.5million (£60m) and a potential further £21.1m (£27m) in add-ons, including additional sums for a number of appearances, qualification and individual objectives.

Fernandes is understood to have undergone a medical with United on Thursday, and his representative Miguel Ruben Pinho was the first to share an image of the 25-year-old in his new club's colours.

A photo shared to Pinho's official Instagram account showed the agent and Fernandes, wearing a United training kit, standing next to a contract seemingly ready to be signed – or already signed – by the midfielder.

Fernandes has long been a reported target of United, while and have also been credited with an interest in the past.

The transfer will be a timely boost for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has had to cope without key central midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in recent weeks.

The Red Devils boss has been pursuing Fernandes for much of the window, but talks reached an impasse as the two clubs were unable to agree a fee.

In recent days, reports emerged that Barcelona were interested in signing Fernandes, with the club looking to use the midfielder as a bargaining chip for a deal with involving Rodrigo.

That seemed to spark United into action, with discussions resuming with Sporting and an agreement on a fee reached earlier this week.

Solskjaer is also keen to add a striker to his squad before Friday’s deadline after admitting his side is short of goals.

The departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer left the club light on attacking numbers anyway, but the situation was made worse when international Marcus Rashford was ruled out for for several weeks with a double stress fracture in his back.

That leaves Anthony Martial and teenagers Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong as the club’s only fit strikers.