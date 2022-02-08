Bronze & Williamson return, Houghton missing as England announce Arnold Clark Cup squad

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has revealed her squad for the upcoming Arnold Clark Cup, with Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson all returning, while captain Steph Houghton misses out through injury.

The Lionesses welcome Canada, Germany and Spain for the inaugural edition of the new tournament later this month, the first fixtures to take place at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on February 17.

Canada are Olympic gold medallists, Germany are eight-time European champions and Spain are a nation massively on the rise, so the competition should serve as perfect preparation for Wiegman's side ahead of this summer's UEFA Women's Euros, also to be hosted by England.

Who is in and who is out?

There is lots of positive news for England ahead of this international window, with goalkeeper Roebuck, full-back Bronze and the versatile Williamson all back after injury.

Manchester City duo Roebuck and Bronze both missed the first half of the season, the former through a calf injury and the latter after knee surgery in the summer. However, both have been playing regularly for their club since Christmas after returning to fitness. Everton shot-stopper Sandy MacIver misses out due to Roebuck's return.

Williamson suffered a hamstring injury before Christmas that kept her out for a couple of months, but she too has returned for Arsenal since England's last camp in November.

Captain Houghton is missing, the centre-back struggling for fitness at the moment. She recently suffered a setback to do with her achilles, which she injured back in September. Chelsea striker Beth England is also injured and not involved.

What has been said?

Speaking upon the announcement of her squad, Wiegman said: "I am looking forward to playing against three world-class teams. It will be the perfect way to begin a big year, and we will get a lot of important information from the matches ahead of the Euros.

"We will play three games in a short period and can rotate lots of players which will help us understand more about our squad and the way we want to play. I know the players will be excited to test themselves against strong opponents.

"This tournament can only help us on our way to being ready for the Euros. That is what we are all working towards. It will also be special to go to three top stadiums in different parts of the country and I am sure the fans will give us great support once again."

Tickets to watch England, Germany, Spain and Canada play in the Arnold Clark Cup are available now. Matches are being broadcast live in the UK on ITV.

England 2022 Arnold Clark Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Ellen White.

