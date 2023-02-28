Bristol City vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch and stream Bristol City vs Manchester City in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Championship Bristol City will be up against Manchester City in a fifth-round FA Cup clash on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's team bounced back to winning ways after consecutive draws, with a 4-1 victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League. They'll now be confident of a deep run in the Cup, having defeated an in-form Arsenal side in the previous round of the competition.

Bristol City are firmly mid-table in the Championship standings but are also unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures. Going toe-to-toe against the Cityzens, however, will be a completely different challenge.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Bristol City vs Manchester City : Date & kick-off time

Game: Bristol City vs Manchester City Date: February 28, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Ashton Gate

How to watch Bristol City vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the FA Cup game between Bristol City and Manchester City will be telecast on the ITV1 and STV, with streaming options on ITVX and STV Player.

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player

Bristol City team news and squad

Bristol City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big Cup fixture against Manchester City.

Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson, Ayman Benarous, Rob Atkinson and Tommy Conway remain out of action due to injuries. Harry Cornick and Anis Mehmeti are also out as they are Cup-tied.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring; James, Williams; Sykes, Scott, Bell; Wells

Position Players Goalkeepers O'Leary, Haikin, Wiles-Richards Defenders Da Silva, Pring, Tanner, Kalas, Vyner Midfielders James, Scott, Williams, King, Sykes, Forwards Wells, Bell, Weimann

Manchester City team news and squad

Manchester City are still without centre-back John Stones who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Guardiola could bring back Kevin De Bruyne after missing their previous fixture due to illness.

Man City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Silva, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis. Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer. Forwards Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland