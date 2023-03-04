Brighton vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brighton will take on the challenge of facing West Ham in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.
Brighton are eighth in the league standings, having managed to accumulate 35 points from 21 matches this season so far.
They are just four points behind Liverpool with two games in hand and will want to keep the pressure on the top-six chasers.
The Hammers badly need points if they want to pull themselves out of the drop zone. They are currently 16th with 23 points, only two points clear of 18th-placed Everton.
Brighton vs West Ham date & kick-off time
Brighton vs West Ham date & kick-off time
Game:
Brighton vs West Ham
Date:
March 4, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00pm GMT
Venue:
Falmer Stadium
How to watch Brighton vs West Ham on TV & live stream online
The game is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
N/A
Brighton team news & squad
Due to an illness, Yasin Ayari has been ruled out of Brighton's fixture against West Ham. The likes of Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Adam Lallana continue to remain out of action due to injuries.
Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson
Goalkeepers
Sanchez, Steele, McGill
Defenders
Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Hecke, Veltman, Estupinan
Midfielders
March, Mac Allister, Gross, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Caicedo, Gimour, Buonanotte, Moran
Forwards
Enciso, Undav, Ferguson
West Ham team news & squad
West Ham will be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who has injured his eye and will be unavailable for selection.
Maxwel Cornet and Kurt Zouma are nearing a return but are doubtful to start the game on Saturday.
West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Paqueta, Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma
Goalkeepers
Areola, Fabianski, Randolph
Defenders
Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Creswell, Johnson, Coufal.
Midfielders
Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini
Forwards
Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Ings