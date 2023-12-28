Brighton vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the Falmer Stadium on Thursday. Fourth-placed Spurs will be looking to climb further up the table before the year ends with a win over the hosts who are currently ninth in the standings.

After a poor run of five winless fixtures, Ange Postecoglou's team has bounced back three wins in a row. They will be confident of getting three points against a team who have found it difficult to get going in recent fixtures.

Brighton have registered just two wins in their last six games across all competitions. They are also winless in their last three league games. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: December 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm GMT Venue: Falmer Stadium

The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video for fans in the UK. The match highlights will be available on the platform and also on the clubs' official YouTube channels after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton suffered a setback with the loss of their skillful winger Kaoru Mitoma in the previous match due to an ankle injury. His return is uncertain.

Furthermore, De Zerbi faces the unavailability of several key players, including Solly March, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Joel Veltman, Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gilmour; Adingra, Gross, Buonanotte; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra

Tottenham team news

An extensive list of injured players at Tottenham includes Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and Alfie Whiteman. Yves Bissouma will serve the second match of a four-game suspension.

Both Richarlison and Cristian Romero were also unable to complete the full 90 minutes against Everton. However, on a positive note, Destiny Udogie is eligible for selection after serving a one-game ban.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton Premier League October 2022 Brighton 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League April 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Brighton Premier League March 2022 Brighton 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League February 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Brighton FA Cup

