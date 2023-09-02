Brighton vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of West Ham in their most recent league outing. They had beaten both Luton Town and Wolves 4-1 in their first two games and that will be the kind of performance they will be looking to deliver at the weekend.

Newcastle also started their season on a winning note, beating Aston Villa 5-1 with Alexander Isak scoring a brace. However, they have since had to endure losses against Manchester City and Liverpool. They will be looking to correct their course against Brighton.

Brighton vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST Venue: Falmer Stadium

The game between Brighton and Newcastle will be played at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton will be without Danny Welbeck due to a slight muscle problem, and forward Julio Enciso is also sidelined.

Jakub Moder continues his recovery from an ACL injury, and Tariq Lamptey is uncertain to play due to a knee concern.

Ansu Fati, the club's new loanee from Barcelona, is unavailable for his debut match. "I think no [Fati won't be involved], he hasn’t worked in the last four or five days," said boss Roberto De Zerbi.

He also said, "Danny Welbeck can’t play, it’s a muscular injury, but the situation isn’t so bad. We are in good condition."

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Grob, Alzate, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Moran, Mitoma, March Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Zeqiri, Adingra

Newcastle team news

Joe Willock is sidelined with a thigh injury, and Emil Krafth is out due to an ACL issue. Sven Botman, who left the field with an ankle issue in the loss to Liverpool, will be evaluated before the game but is likely to feature. Jamaal Lascelles' availability is uncertain because of an ongoing police investigation.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Hayden, Joelinton, Longstaff, Longstaff, Hendrick, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 Brighton 1 - 2 Newcastle United Friendly May 2023 Newcastle United 4 - 1 Brighton Premier League August 2022 Brighton 0 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League March 2022 Newcastle United 2 - 1 Brighton Premier League November 2021 Brighton 1 - 1 Newcastle United Premier League

