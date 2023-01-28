Brighton vs Liverpool: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Seagulls got the better of the Reds when they met earlier this month

Brighton can make it five games in a row without defeat when they take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Seagulls beat the Reds 3-0 when they last met in the Premier League in mid-January and are looking to upset Jurgen Klopp's team once again.

Brighton vs Liverpool latest odds

Despite their goof form, Brighton are the outsiders to win this game at odds of 13/8 (2.63) with bet365.

The visiting team have won just one of their last five matches but they are the favourites to win this game at odds of 6/4 (2.50) with the draw set at 11/4 (3.75).

Brighton vs Liverpool first goal scorer odds

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the favourite to open the scoring in this game at odds of 5/1 (6.00) while co-star Darwin Nunez is priced at 6/1 (7.00).

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck is their lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 11/2 (7.50) while Deniz Undav is 6/1 (7.00).

Brighton vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool have endured a difficult season, leaving them ninth in the Premier League table after drawing 0-0 with Chelsea in their last match.

Their 1-0 win against Wolves in the previous round of the FA Cup is the only victory they have picked up in their last five matches in all competitions.

Virgil van Dijk,, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur are all unavailable for this game through injury, while Fabio Carvalho and Nathaniel Phillips are doubts.

As for Brighton, Adam Lallana, Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder are all missing for this game.

Brighton vs Liverpool tips and predictions

This should be an exciting game between two teams in good shape so backing over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/13 (1.62) looks a good bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

