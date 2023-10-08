Brighton vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Liverpool in a Premier League match at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds bounced back from a controversial defeat to Tottenham last weekend with a win over Union SG in the Europa League group stage. They have only lost one out of the ten games they played so far this season and will be confident of getting three points away from home.

Brighton got off to a good start in the league, initially losing just one out of their first five fixtures. However, things have gone downhill since their European debut. They have just one win in their last five matches, a run that includes a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Aston Villa. They will be desperate to bounce back into winning form.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm BST Venue: Falmer Stadium

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Pervis Estupinan has suffered a thigh injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for the next month.

Estupinan will join Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso in the treatment room. Former Liverpool players James Milner and Adam Lallana are also likely to miss the upcoming match against their former club due to their own minor injuries.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey; Gilmour, Gross; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March, Grob Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones will begin serving a three-game domestic suspension following his tough tackle on Yves Bissouma. Diogo Jota will also be suspended for one game as a result of receiving two yellow cards in his last match.

Adding to their challenges, Liverpool will have to cope with Cody Gakpo's knee injury Stefan Bajcetic, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Thiago Alcantara are also unavailable for selection.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Brighton 2 - 1 Liverpool FA Cup January 2023 Brighton 3 - 0 Liverpool Premier League October 2022 Liverpool 3 - 3 Brighton Premier League March 2022 Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool Premier League October 2021 Liverpool 2 - 2 Brighton Premier League

