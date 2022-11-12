Brighton vs Aston Villa: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Seagulls are in excellent form heading into the clash against Unai Emery's team

Brighton will be confident of building on their recent incredible wins by beating Aston Villa on Sunday. The Seagulls beat Chelsea, Wolves and Arsenal in their last three matches to lift them up to sixth in the Premier League and carry them through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, beat Manchester United 3-1 last week but followed that up with a 4-2 loss to the same opponents in the cup in midweek.

Brighton vs Aston Villa latest odds

Brighton are the favourites to get the win against Unai Emery's team, with bet365 offering them at odds of 5/6 (1.83).

The visitors are outsiders to win this match at 16/5 (4.20) with the draw available odds of 11/4 (3.75).

Brighton vs Aston Villa first goal scorer odds

Danny Welbeck is yet to score in the Premier League this season but is the joint-favourite to get this game's first goal at odds of just 9/2 (5.50), with Deniz Undav and Evan Ferguson available at the same price.

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are Aston Villa's lowest-priced players to break the deadlock at 17/2 (9.50).

Brighton vs Aston Villa preview

Roberto De Zerbi has no fresh injury concerns to deal with heading into this game, with Jakub Moder the only player out for the home team.

His side are in excellent form heading into this match, having claimed the scalps of Chelsea, Wolves and Arsenal in recent weeks.

They sit sixth in the table and will be out to keep pushing for a place in Europe by getting another victory here.

Villa, however, will be no pushovers after beating Manchester United last week, even though they followed that up with a defeat in the Carabao Cup during the week.

Unai Emery is still missing Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho for this game, however.

Brighton vs Aston Villa tips and predictions

There have been over 2.5 goals in each of Brighton's last four matches and in all of Villa's last five, and that bet is available at odds of 4/5 (1.80) to come through again.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.