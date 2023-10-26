Brighton vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Brighton and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will host Ajax in their third Group B fixture of the Europa League at the Falmer Stadium on Thursday.

Brighton's historic European debut has not gone according to plan - they were beaten by AEK Athens in their first game before they were held by Marseille. They are currently at the bottom of the standings and are winless in their last five fixtures across all competitions.

Ajax's form has been worse as they are winless in eight matches across all competitions. They will hope to avoid a third defeat in a row when they travel to England to face Brighton.

Brighton vs Ajax kick-off time

Date: October 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Falmer Stadium

How to watch Brighton vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton suffered a double injury setback in their recent loss to Man City. Danny Welbeck left the game in the early minutes due to a muscle problem, and Solly March had to be carried off the field with a knee injury. Welbeck is uncertain for Thursday's match, and March is confirmed to be sidelined for an extended period.

Jakub Moder, who has been recovering from a knee injury, may not be ready for the upcoming game despite returning to training. Julio Enciso, Pervis Estupinan, and Tariq Lamptey are also unavailable for selection.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Fati, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Ajax team news

Ajax's Devyne Rensch missed their previous match due to an injury, and Steven Berghuis was on the bench. Their availability for the upcoming game will be determined closer to kickoff.

Geronimo Rulli, Sivert Mannsverk, and Ahmetcan Kaplan are also doubts for the game due to injuries.

On a more positive note, Silvano Vos is back and eligible for selection after serving a domestic suspension last weekend.

Ajax predicted XI: Gorter; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa; Taylor, Tahirovic, Vos; Forbs, Brobbey, Bergwijn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pasveer, Gorter, Ramaj Defenders: Borna Sosa, Josip Šutalo, Gastón Ávila, Anton Gaaei, Nick Verschuren, Jorrel Hato, Ahmetkan, Anton Gaaei Midfielders: Van de Boomen, Akpom, Taylor, Tahirovic, Salah-Eddine, Vos Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Georges Mikautadze, Carlos Borges, Brian Brobbey

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first ever meeting between Brighton and Ajax.

