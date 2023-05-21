Brighton vs Southampton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Brighton are set to host Southampton in a Premier League clash on Sunday at American Express Community Stadium.

After a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle during the midweek, the Seagulls will aim to get back to winning ways. A win against Southampton will seal their berth in the Europa League group stage next season.

Having already been relegated, the Saints will now aim to avoid the last place on the league table by winning their remaining two matches of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: American Express Community Stadium

The match will kick off at 2 pm BST in the UK at the American Express Community Stadium.

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

Not Televised Not Televised

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

There are no new injury concerns in the Brighton squad but players like Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Adam Webster will continue to remain out of action. Joel Veltman, who has a thigh injury, is doubtful for the clash.

Roberto De Zerbi is likely to make some changes in the starting eleven which featured against Newcastle on Thursday. Players like Alexis Mac Allister , Evan Ferguson and Levi Colwill are likely to return to the lineup.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Steele Defenders: Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan Midfielders: Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma Forwards: Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Southampton team news

The Saints will miss the services of Romain Perraud, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios, Mohammed Salisu and Valentino Livramento due to injuries but Che Adams is likely to return to the team.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Maitland-Niles; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Sulemana, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong; Mara.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero Defenders: Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Brighton have won twice while the Saints won once. Two matches ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 26/12/2022 Southampton 1-3 Brighton Premier League 24/4/2022 Brighton 2-2 Southampton Premier League 4/12/2021 Southampton 1-1 Brighton Premier League 14/3/2021 Southampton 1-2 Brighton Premier League 8/12/2020 Brighton 1-2 Southampton Premier League

Who is the best No.9 in the world? 32% Karim Benzema

36% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

11% Robert Lewandowski

11% Kylian Mbappe

7% Victor Osimhen 711379 Votes

Useful links