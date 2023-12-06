Brighton vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are set face off in Wednesday's Premier League tie at Amex.
Roberto De Zerbi's men last suffered a 3-2 loss at Chelsea, while the Bees got within three points of the Seagulls thanks to a 3-1 victory over Luton Town.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brighton vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 6, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Amex
The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford will be played at the Falmer Stadium - commercially known as American Express Stadium or Amex - in Brighton and Hove, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 6 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Brighton vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Brighton team news
Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud would have completed their two and three-match suspensions, respectively, with Brentford's visit.
At the same time, all of Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined through injuries.
De Zerbi is unlikely to risk further depleting his side by rushing Adam Webster from his knock. So with Igor Julio and Jan Paul van Hecke continuing at centre-back, James Milner can start ahead of Jack Hinshelwood at left-back.
Amid the expected rotations, Pascal Gross, Joao Pedro and Kaoro Mitoma would replace Adam Lallana, Facundo Buonanotte and Carlos Baleba, respectively.
Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
|Defenders:
|Webster, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra
Brentford team news
Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard are suspended, although the latter misses only Wednesday's game on account of accumulation of yellow cards. Shandon Baptiste should cover for Norgaard.
In addition, the likes of Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva and Mikkel Damsgaard all make Brentford's treatment room.
Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt after missing the Luton win, so Saman Ghoddos could continue at right-back with Vitaly Janelt on the other side.
Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt; Onyeka, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe
|Defenders:
|Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Roerslev
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Onyeka, Baptiste, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa
|Forwards:
|Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 26, 2023
|Brentfors 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League SUmmer Series
|April 1, 2023
|Brighton & Hove Albion 3-3 Brentford
|Premier League
|October 14, 2022
|Brentford 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|July 26, 2022
|Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Brentford
|Club Friendlies
|December 26, 2021
|Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Brentford
|Premier League