Brighton Women vs Arsenal Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Brighton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will take on Brighton in a crucial Women's Super League game at the Broadfield Stadium on Wednesday. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The visitors are nine points behind league leaders Manchester United but have two games in hand.The London club is in a race to climb up the table and managed to end a run of three games without a win when they beat Leicester 1-0 in the most recent outing. Brighton, on the other hand, are struggling down in ninth place. They hosts are only five points above Reading who are rock bottom in the standings and facing the threat of relegation.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST Venue: Broadfield Stadium

The Women's Super League fixture between Brighton and Arsenal is scheduled for Wednesday May 10, 2023 at the Broadfield Stadium. It will kick off at 7:30pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Showcase Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Showcase and can be streamed live online through Sky Go app.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Defender Jorja Fox sustained an injury during Sunday's win against West Ham and it could jeopardise her chances of participating in the upcoming match. In the first half's stoppage time, Poppy Pattinson replaced Fox back then and she may be chosen to start if the 19-year-old is not fit to play.

In contrast, following her successful stint in the previous game, Kayleigh Green is expected to maintain her spot in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game. She was instrumental in securing the victory for the team, scoring the decisive goal against West Ham. As a result, the coach is likely to keep her in the lineup for the upcoming match, hoping that she can replicate her performance and help the team secure another crucial victory in their battle to survive relegation.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Megan Walsh, Lydia Williams, Katie Startup Defenders: Jorja Fox, Poppy Pattinson, Guro Bergsvand, Rebekah Stott, Emma Kullberg, Victoria Williams, Zoe Morse Midfielders: Bri Visalli, Veatriki Sarri, Megan Connolly, Libby Bance, Park Ye-Eun, Kayleigh Green, Maisie Symonds, Katie Robinson, Lulu Jarvis Forwards: Lee Geum-Min, Julia Olme, Elisabeth Terland, Danielle Carter

Arsenal team news

Arsenal is currently experiencing a number of injury concerns that could impact their performance in the upcoming matches. Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither, Beth Mead, and Vivianne Miedema, who are key players for the team, are all out due to ACL injuries. These injuries are quite serious and can often take a significant amount of time to recover from.

In addition to these long-term injuries, Kim Little is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem, which could keep her out of action for several weeks. Meanwhile, Caitlin Foord, who has already missed the last four matches, is also unlikely to feature in the team's upcoming games.

Steph Catley is another player who is a doubt for Arsenal after she was forced to leave the pitch within 16 minutes of being introduced as a substitute in their last game against Leicester. The full extent of her injury is yet to be determined, and the team is keeping a close eye on her condition.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese Defenders: Rafaelle Souza, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Noelle Maritz, Teyah Goldie Midfielders: Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl Forwards: Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Gio Queiroz, Stina Blackstenius, Jodie Taylor

Head-to-Head Record

Brighton have never managed to defeat Arsenal in the Women's Super League. The last time these two teams met this season, the game ended 4-0 in favour of Arsenal.

Date Match Competition September 2022 Arsenal 4-0 Brighton Women's Super League March 2022 Brighton 0-3 Arsenal Women's Super League January 2022 Arsenal 2-1 Brighton Women's Super League October 2021 Arsenal 3-0 Brighton FA Cup April 2021 Arsenal 2-0 Brighton Women's Super League

